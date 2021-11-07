Natural risk prevention plan PPRN enacted by decree | THE DAILY HERALD

The Territorial Council approved the 2021 PPRN revision which was subsequently applied by prefectoral decree on November 3. (Journal 97150 photo)

MARIGOT–A prefectoral decree for the 2021 revision of the natural risk prevention plan PPRN was published on Wednesday, November 3, finally validating a plan that, among other considerations, highlights the areas prone to flooding at different degrees of risk caused by severe hurricane storm surges or other natural disasters.

In his decree, Préfet Serge Gouteyron mentioned the favourable opinion issued by the Enquiry Commission on October 25 as well as the favourable opinion adopted by a majority of the elected representatives at the Territorial Council meeting on October 27.

Following its publication, Minister for Overseas France Sébastien Lecornu posted a message of satisfaction on his Facebook page: “I welcome the publication of the new natural risk prevention plan, particularly with regard to the cyclone hazard in St. Martin, by the Préfet of Saint-Barthélemy and Saint-Martin. It provides a more protective development framework for the territory and the population in the face of cyclone risk.”

President of the French Republic Emmanuel Macron had the following message: “To the inhabitants of Saint-Martin whom I met in 2017 and 2018 after [Hurricane – Ed.] Irma, I promised that their island would be reborn, that we would rebuild, without the mistakes of the past. Four years later, a new stage is opening for the life of the territory, with a cyclone risk prevention plan.”

The 2021 PPRN will be used in conjunction with the Collectivité’s urban planning documents.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/natural-risk-prevention-plan-pprn-enacted-by-decree