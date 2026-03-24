Nature Foundation alarmed at work being carried out at Belair Beach | THE DAILY HERALD

Heavy equipment operates along Belair Beach, where dirt and rocks are being piled amid ongoing works that have raised concerns among residents and the Nature Foundation.

BELAIR–The Nature Foundation has raised concerns about ongoing works at Belair Beach, warning that both a critical coastal ecosystem and public access to one of the island’s few freely accessible beaches may be at risk.

In a statement issued yesterday, the foundation said it is seeking clarity on what has been permitted for the area, after visiting the site and observing activity that appears to be taking place without “visible mitigation measures”.

Reports reaching The Daily Herald indicate that work began over the weekend. Residents have since expressed concern that the development could negatively impact both the beach and the nearby Little Bay Pond.

Although official details about the project were not readily available up to press time, heavy equipment was observed at the site, including an excavator moving and piling dirt and rocks along the beachfront. Significant amounts of fill material were also seen being dumped in the area.

Nature Foundation said it had not been informed of the works currently underway near Little Bay Pond, which it described as a designated Important Birding Area and a key habitat supporting the island’s remaining colony of its national bird, the brown pelican.

“Unfortunately, the Nature Foundation is not informed about the work currently ongoing in the area of Little Bay Pond,” the organisation stated. “The pond has repeatedly been at risk over the years, with several development plans proposed for the area, including under the previous administration.”

The organisation expressed particular concern about the timing and manner in which the work is being carried out.

“With heavy equipment operating on the beach, no visible mitigation measures in place, and activity taking place over the weekend, we are concerned that yet another pond that plays a critical role in our ecosystem may be irreversibly damaged,” the foundation said.

It also warned that the works could affect public access. “This is one of the few beaches where residents do not have to navigate private security systems to access the natural environment of their island. There is a real risk that this space could become inaccessible,” the statement added.

The foundation said it is continuing to assess the situation and is seeking further information from relevant authorities regarding the scope and approval of the works.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/nature-foundation-alarmed-at-work-being-carried-out-at-belair-beach