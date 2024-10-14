Nature Foundation and VROMI Ministry condemn illegal mangrove deforestation | THE DAILY HERALD

The mangroves, which provided shade, noise reduction, and habitat for various bird species, were a key draw for visitors to the birding platform, Nature Foundation said.

PHILIPSBURG–The Nature Foundation Sint Maarten and the Ministry of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment, and Infrastructure VROMI have jointly condemned the illegal deforestation of mangroves. On Friday morning, a group of taxi drivers cut down mangroves next to the birding platform to “provide tourists with a better view of the salt pond”.

Over 200 square meters of primarily white mangroves (Laguncularia racemosa) were illegally cut down, Nature Foundation noticed on Friday, after receiving reports. “Witnesses to any further clearing of the area are urged to report the activities to the authorities immediately.”

No civil works permit had been issued for the destruction of the mangroves, which are under the management of the Ministry of VROMI in collaboration with the Nature Foundation. The platform, built within the mangroves in December 2023, was part of the R4CR “Birding and Ecotourism” project.

A video posted on Facebook Thursday night showed an individual claiming to represent a taxi association, taking responsibility for the incident. The individual said the deforestation was part of a collaborative “clean-up” effort by taxi drivers from both the French and Dutch sides of the island, aimed at providing tourists with a clearer view of the pond.

The St. Martin United Taxi Association has not responded to inquiries, while Maya Friday, president of the Dutch St. Maarten Taxi Association, condemned the action, stating that the Dutch side drivers involved acted without her knowledge or permission.

Nature Foundation said that, although the individuals involved may have had good intentions, the act was not only illegal but also damaging to both the environment and tourism. “Such activities require a valid civil works permit from the Ministry of VROMI. The mangroves, which provided shade, noise reduction, and habitat for various bird species, were a key draw for visitors to the birding platform.”

White mangroves are listed as a near-threatened species under the regional SPAW Protocol and have played a crucial role in environmental restoration on the island for decades, Nature Foundation explained. “This is devastating. These mangroves were not something that needed ‘cleaning up’. Now, without them, both visitors and wildlife will be exposed to the harsh sun and noisy traffic. The loss of habitat will take years to recover, even with restoration efforts.”

The Nature Foundation has called on the St. Maarten government to launch a formal investigation into the incident, involving authorities from Saint-Martin as well. The organization also plans to work with taxi associations on both sides of the island to raise environmental awareness among drivers.

The public is urged to stay alert for any further activity at the birding platform while the Ministry of VROMI surveys the site and the Nature Foundation develops a restoration plan. Further damage to the mangroves, including the removal of roots, could result in their permanent destruction.

The Ministry of VROMI reminds the public that no significant civil works activities (dredging, excavation, deforestation, construction, etc.) can take place without an approved permit, whether on public or private land. For more information about permits, individuals can email vromi-permits@sintmaartengov.org

To report any ongoing illegal civil works, please WhatsApp the Nature Foundation at (+1) 721-581-6365 or contact the VROMI Inspection Department at 721-542-4292 (ext. 2423) or 721-542-2908 (ext. 2407).

Emails can also be sent to vromi-inspections@sintmaartengov.org or a community police officer can be contacted..

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/nature-foundation-and-vromi-ministry-condemn-illegal-mangrove-deforestation