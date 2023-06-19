Nature Foundation pays tribute to Beaujon for 25 years of service | THE DAILY HERALD

The Nature Foundation has been a part of his life and it makes him very emotional to retire from the board, said Jan Beaujon at his farewell.





PHILIPSBURG–After 25 years of faithful service to the Nature Foundation St. Maarten, Jan Beaujon has retired from the organisation’s board of directors. Beaujon, who is a financial expert with a long career in banking, offered to remain available as an external advisor.

Beaujon joined the board shortly after the launch of Nature Foundation in 1997. Following the sudden passing of Joe Vliegen in 2000, who was one of the founding fathers of the organisation, Beaujon took on the post of Chairman.

With his long career in the banking world and private sector, the Nature Foundation has prospered from Beaujon’s financial background and leadership in guiding the organisation to carry out its commitment to conservation, management and education regarding the natural resources and environment of St. Maarten. Further, his perception and solution-oriented mindset has been instrumental in overcoming critical periods when funding for executing the work of the foundation was not available, the board said.

Beaujon was the general manager of Windward Islands Bank until his retirement in 2013 and he has since remained active in efforts heightening the economic, social, cultural and environmental well-being of St. Maarten.

In past years, he has been awarded “Person of the Year” at the Crystal Pineapple Awards by St. Maarten Hospitality and Trade Association (SHTA) and received a royal decoration as Knight in the Order of Oranje-Nassau.

Jan Beaujon is succeeded by Binkie van Es as the new chairman. Binkie is well known in the community for his engagement in nature conservation and bird expertise, and a long career on the island.

Currently, the Nature Foundation consists of five members: Binkie van Es (Chairman), Paul Ellinger (Treasurer), Rikke Bachmann Speetjens (Secretary), Gianne de Weever-Wilson and Eudoxia Williams-James.

“On behalf of everyone in the Nature Foundation, I want to thank you wholeheartedly for all you have done for the foundation through the many years of voluntary work on the board as chairman,” said incoming chairman Binkie van Es, during an appreciation event held for the outgoing chairman. “The foundation will continue to work towards the goal of strengthening conservation efforts in all aspects, by working with educators, policy-makers and the public. Conservation is a state of harmony between man and land,”

Beaujon was given a token of appreciation, an artwork representing the brown pelican made by local artist Laurey-Ann Fairbairn. The brown pelican is the national bird of St. Maarten and is seen as an epitome of the importance of the natural environment on the island.

“The Nature Foundation has been a part of my life and it makes me very emotional to retire from the board. I would like to thank all current and past dedicated board members, managers and staff for where the foundation is today. I wish the best for the continued work and new projects for the foundation and will remain available as an external advisor who knows the organisation from the inside,” said Beaujon.

