Nature Foundation visits schools to educate students on plastics | THE DAILY HERALD

Students learn about plastic and how to keep our environment safe and healthy.

PHILIPSBURG–Nature Foundation St. Maarten has started to give presentations at local schools on St. Maarten about plastic and how to keep our environment safe and healthy. The educational programme is part of In-No-Plastic Project, a European Union-funded global initiative.

Local students will learn how to limit their plastic use, and the effects plastic has on the island’s ecosystem. “We are very excited to be back in the classrooms and talking to local students about how we protect St. Maarten’s environment,” said Project Coordinator Alice Manley. “These presentations are impactful and interactive. Through this programme we hope to push students to think critically about their actions.”

Students have been showing great interest in environmental protection, Nature Foundation manager Melanie Meijer said.

In-No-Plastic concentrates on innovative methods towards the prevention, removal, and re-use of marine plastic litter. Nature Foundation and In-No-Plastic staff will introduce various social strategies to reduce the plastic usage on the island by providing information on various social platforms, and presenting to the local school groups. Staff will also monitor the amount of plastic found in our coastal areas over time. In addition, this project offers a large contribution to the Nature Foundation’s conservation educational materials, as well as outreach efforts and activities.

Within the school presentations, topics such as Nature Foundation’s tasks, In-No-Plastic project tasks, differences between single-use and multi-use plastic, the St. Maarten plastic ban, and further information about plastic and its effects on the environment are discussed. Students are also given the opportunity to take part in hands-on activities, and groups can add practical applications to the presentations such as a field trip to participate in a clean-up.

Students have been showing great interest in environmental protection, with some older students asking how they can volunteer or be more active in conservation. “This will help to create members of our community who are advocates for the protection of our island and its natural resources,” said Melanie Meijer zu Schlochtern, Nature Foundation manager. “We are very glad to be back in the classrooms with the students. The youth of St. Maarten is our future, and Nature Foundation will continue to protect and preserve our environment for generations to come. We believe that sharing this vital information with students, residents and tourists, will expand their knowledge of the work we do and why we do it.”

Schools, groups, and businesses are welcome to reach out to Nature Foundation to request a presentation or assistance from the foundation for any educational activity. These activities could take place in a classroom, or at another location by the group’s organization. If you would like to request a presentation from Nature Foundation, please contact This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/nature-foundation-visits-schools-to-educate-students-on-plastics