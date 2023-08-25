Navy and Coast Guard seize large amount of drugs at sea | THE DAILY HERALD

Targeted fire was used to disable the outboard motors of the smugglers’ boat, after which the drugs were seized.



WILLEMSTAD–The Dutch navy ship HNLMS Groningen, operating for the Caribbean Coast Guard, intercepted two drug shipments near Curaçao on August 20 and August 22. In total

During its patrols, HNLMS Groningen was informed by the Caribbean Coast Guard about the go-fast boats typically used by smugglers. The navy received assistance from the Coast Guard’s Dash-8 aircraft in both cases.

Using the fast intercept boats known as FRISCs, carrying a combined team of the ship’s crew and the Fleet Marine Squadron from HNLMS Groningen, the go-fast boats were pursued.

As the first go-fast boat did not stop even after warnings and warning shots, targeted fire was used to disable its outboard motors. The second go-fast boat stopped after warning shots were fired.

In total, the Groningen intercepted more than 2,500 kilograms of drugs, including 550 kilograms of cocaine and more than 2,000 kilograms of marijuana in the second case. Both incidents were handled in close cooperation with the Caribbean Coast Guard and the Curaçao Police Force. All confiscated drugs have been destroyed.

HNLMS Groningen has been actively operating in the Caribbean region as a station ship since May 2023, alternating between counter-drug operations and supporting the Caribbean Coast Guard.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/navy-and-coast-guard-seize-large-amount-of-drugs-at-sea