Navy commander discusses defence with St. Maarten governor and prime minister | THE DAILY HERALD

Navy Commander Frank Boots travelled from Curaçao to St. Maarten, where he started an official visit to the three Windward Islands, with special attention for Statia Day, November 16.

PHILIPSBURG–Commander of the Navy in the Caribbean Frank Boots, who also serves as Director of the Dutch Caribbean Coast Guard, met St. Maarten Governor Ajamu Baly on Wednesday. The meeting took place at the beginning of the commander’s visit to the Windward Islands.

After visiting the governor, Navy Commander Boots sailed on a Coast Guard vessel to Saba, where he met with Island Governor Jonathan Johnson. Head of the Substation of Coast Guard St. Maarten, Roberto Levenstone and Commander of the Marine Detachment in St. Maarten, Arie Noordam were present during this meeting in Saba.

Commander Boots discussed deployment of the Coast Guard around Saba with Island Governor Johnson, as well as various other topics.

Later during the day, the Coast Guard cutter Poema sailed the delegation to St. Eustatius, to attend the festivities of Statia Day. Here the delegation was welcomed by Government Commissioner of St. Eustatius Alida Francis.

During the festivities the delegation attended the commemoration of the “First Salute”. With this salute 246 years ago, as the first country, the Kingdom of the Netherlands recognised the United States of America. This happened with the firing of the famous “First Salute” for the treatise of Oranjestad.

On this day, the Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) was officially opened. The Coast Guard held an Open House during the festivities, whereby visitors could have a tour on the Coast Guard cutter Poema and get an opportunity to have a detailed look on board the Coast Guard Metal Sharks.

Back in St. Maarten, on Friday morning, Navy Commander Boots met with Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs to discuss various Coast Guard and Defence matters.

Commander Boots said that his visit to the Windward Islands was valuable. “Discussions were held with various partners in the field of security in order to further strengthen ties and cooperation in the Dutch Caribbean region,” he stated.

