Navy seizes 550 kilograms of cocaine, six men arrested | THE DAILY HERALD

After the smugglers ignored a signal to stop, the marines gave chase to the boat carrying drugs.



WILLEMSTAD–The Dutch naval ship Zr. Ms. Groningen, in collaboration with the Dutch

Caribbean Coast Guard, intercepted a high-speed boat carrying a substantial amount of cocaine on board on Monday.

The boat was stopped off the coast of Curaçao. The Groningen signalled the occupants of the speedboat to stop, but the captain ignored the signal. A pursuit ensued and eventually the boat was apprehended.

Large packages of cocaine were discovered onboard, totalling nearly 550 kilograms. Six men

who were on board were arrested. The suspects were handed over to the Coast Guard, which

transported the crew and the drugs to the naval base in Parera.

The boat which was attempting to smuggle the drugs from Curaçao has sunk.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/navy-seizes-550-kilograms-of-cocaine-six-men-arrested