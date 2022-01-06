Navy ship in operations netting 4.7 tons of coke | THE DAILY HERALD

Intercepting suspect boat

WILLEMSTAD–The Netherlands Royal Navy’s “HNLMS Holland”, in close collaboration with the US Coast Guard and the Dutch Caribbean Coast Guard, contributed to the interception of 4,735 kilograms of cocaine during five different actions. In addition, the station ship based in Curaçao took on the coordination and direction of the participating units for the first time. Last month, the naval vessel was also involved in three drug seizures.

A so-called go-fast was intercepted in the morning of Thursday, November 25. The suspect boat was picked up by the Holland’s onboard sensors near a well-known smuggling route. The station ship then gave chase and launched its FRISC interceptors.

As soon as the people on the go-fast realised that they were being followed, they started to dump packages overboard. The captain was forced to stop with warning shots.

About 200 kilos of drugs were found on board and another 1,000 recovered from the water, bringing the total to 1,200. All four crew were detained by the US Coast Guard.

Confiscated drugs.

A few days later it happened again. While on patrol on November 28, a Dash-8 coastguard plane spotted a suspicious vessel. He passed on the position to station ship, which deployed its FRISCs and NH-90 helicopter, but also directed one of the US Coast Guard cutters to the area.

By the time the Americans arrived, the helicopter and the interceptor had stopped the go-fast with warning shots. An US Coast Guard team then seized 1,855 kilos of cocaine and detained three alleged smugglers on board.

On December 3, an American patrol plane detected a fast-moving boat, whereupon one of the US Coast Guard cutters was ordered to intercept it. During this operation four suspects were detained, and 1,000 kilos of cocaine seized.

Under the cover of darkness.

A few days later, another patrol plane spotted a go-fast. The NH90 helicopter and FRISC boats were able to intercept the drugs boat after the Holland had chased it for some time. The US Coast Guard team aboard the FRISCs found 570 kilos of cocaine and detained three suspects.

On Monday, December 13, just out of sight of the station ship, a patrol plane spotted a go-fast. Within a short time, the on-board helicopter and both FRISCs were launched to intercept the suspect boat. This time, however, the craft refused to stop and after the firing of warning shots, the outboard motors were eventually disabled from the helicopter.

Three people on board were detained, while 110 kilos of contraband were seized and handed over to the US Guard.

In total, 4,735 kg of cocaine was intercepted and 17 suspects were detained. The drugs and suspects have been turned over to the US Coast Guard and were transferred ashore for prosecution.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/navy-ship-in-operations-netting-4-7-tons-of-coke