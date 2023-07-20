Nayema Schmidt crowned the new Little Miss Statia | THE DAILY HERALD

From left: Little Miss Statia Nayema Schmidt, First Runner-Up Emilsy Guzman and Second Runner-Up Djahvernicia Redan after the crowning.

ST. EUSTATIUS–Just before midnight Nayema Schmidt was crowned Little Miss Statia/Junior Carnival Queen.

Schmidt was one of three young ladies who competed for the title for a packed house at Ernest “Mike” van Putten Youth Centre on Monday, July 17. Emilsy Guzman earned First Runner-Up and Djahvernicia Redan earned Second Runner-Up.

Schmidt won the Little Miss Statia/Junior Carnival Queen title with 951 points, Guzman received 947 points and Redan received 716 points.

Schmidt won the segments for Best Creative Wear, Best Princess Apparel and Best Interview, while Guzman won the Miss Amity, Miss Photogenic, Best Speech and Best Talent segments. Schmidt won US $1,200, a phone and a gift basket, Guzman won $800 plus other prizes, and Redan received $500 plus other prizes.

The last time a Little Miss Statia pageant took place on the island was in 2021 when Rikaylia Chamberlien won the title. Chamberlien walked the stage for the very last time as Little Miss Statia.

Sherees Timber of CHRWN Entertainment Statia said, “One contestant a beauty beyond her own knowledge, another with such a poised, graceful and soft personality that it captivates you from the moment she enters the stage and another, though nine years of age, an aspiring entrepreneur as she mentioned in her speech, and aspiring entertainer. Every year I admire how brave and excited these little girls are to stand in front of hundreds and show you why they should become the next Little Miss Statia.

”Little Miss Statia Nayema Schmidt and her Best Creative Wear Outfit made entirely of cotton.

Former Little Miss Statia Chamberlien crowned Schmidt on stage with the assistance of Timber.

The show also featured modelling entertainment under the direction of Suyne Robins. The judges of the competition were Marietza A. Patrick-Harley, Fí De Wit and Anica O. Marsdin.

The show was produced by CHRWN Entertainment Statia and Christina Timber Glover coordinated and organised this year’s Little Miss Statia Pageant 2023. Sjahairah “Lady Shortah” Fleming served as mistress of ceremonies for the show. The evening marked the fifth anniversary of CHRWN Entertainment Statia Pageants.

From left: Judges Fí De Wit, Marietza A. Patrick-Harley and Anica O. Marsdin.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/nayema-schmidt-crowned-the-new-little-miss-statia