NCF holds ceremony for second chance graduates | THE DAILY HERALD

Keynote speaker Gracita R. Arrindell with the graduates

ST. EUSTATIUS–New Challenges Foundation (NCF) held a graduation ceremony for the second chance education graduates under the theme “Being challenged in life is inevitable, being defeated is optional.”

The ceremony was held at Mike van Putten Youth Centre/Lions Den on Thursday, June 22. The 10 graduates were Marley Brown, Erika Simmons, Jamile Redan, Tallijah Pers, Ashanti Carti, Shadiro Simmons, Anajah Smith, D’Shandra Turner, Isiah Courtar and Marques Schrewhardt.

The ceremony featured speeches by board members and invited guests, Commissioner of Education Reuben Merkman, NCF president Charles Lindo and director Francine Foe, who all congratulated the graduates on this hard-fought achievement and offered words of wisdom and encouragement.

President of the Parliament of St. Maarten Gracita R. Arrindell was the keynote speaker. “This evening is to celebrate the achievements of these 10 strong, determined young men and young women, incredible human beings who defied – and some of you are still in the process of defying – challenges in their respective lives. Against all odds, you are here tonight, proudly in your graduation garments. I am so proud of you. We are so proud of you,” Arrindell said in addressing the graduates.

Arrindell shared some of her journey that led her from being a young girl to being able to become president of parliament, and said that she also saw a bright future ahead for the graduates.

“A bright future because someone cared about you and about your well-being, saw your potential, saw your future. However, graduates, it is you who took the opportunity given to you. You took the hand that reached out. You took that proverbial ball and ran with it. The board and members of NCF cared and gave you that second chance,” Arrindell said in “saluting the tremendous work and accomplishments” of NCF.

She congratulated the 10 graduates individually and commended them for having chosen “great career paths” in nursing, accounting, gynaecology, social work, flight attending, the Coast Guard, welding, culinary arts, taxi service and the tourism sector.

