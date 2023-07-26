Need help navigating school as a special needs child? Intern child psychologist Estika Halley is here to help | THE DAILY HERALD

Going to a new school or a new class can be overwhelming for many. This is even more so if you are a special needs child or a parent getting ready to send your special needs child to school.

As the reopening of school for the new academic year inches closer to reality, intern child- and adolescent-psychologist Estika Halley shares some useful guidelines on how special needs children and their parents can navigate this sometimes difficult transition and offers practical tips to the general public.

Unfortunately, stigma against kids with special needs is still prevalent.

“Yes, there is still stigma against children with special needs, although it varies in different communities,” states Halley. “Stigma often arises from ignorance, fear, or misconceptions about disabilities. Education, awareness, and inclusive practices can help reduce stigma and promote acceptance.”

Tips for special needs children

Halley’s practical tips for a child with special needs are simple. “Communicate openly with teachers and classmates about your needs and challenges,” she advises these children. “Seek support from a trusted adult or counsellor when facing difficulties. Develop a routine and stick to it to create a sense of stability. Take breaks, when needed, to recharge and manage stress and celebrate your strengths and accomplishments, focusing on what you can do rather than what you can’t.”

Bullying and misunderstandings are among some of the challenges that youngsters with special needs can face in a school environment. Halley urges these kids to report any incidents of bullying or name-calling to a teacher or trusted adult. They can also educate classmates about their condition/situation to promote understanding and empathy; surround themselves with supportive friends who accept and respect them for who they are; and try as much as possible to develop assertiveness to stand up for themselves and address misunderstandings calmly.

We understand that the journey is in no way easy for parents of special needs children. To parents sending their child with special needs back to school or to school for the first time, Halley urges that they establish open communication with teachers and school staff to ensure that the child’s needs are understood: “Advocate for necessary accommodations and support services. Prepare your child for the new school year by discussing expectations, routines and any changes that may occur. Encourage your child’s independence and self-advocacy skills.”

Special needs children may also have academic dreams and goals. Halley advises parents to set realistic and individualized goals based on their child’s abilities and interests. She also stresses that collaboration with teachers to create an individualized education plan that addresses the child’s specific needs can be helpful. Halley, who is a proponent of having a structured and supportive environment at home to facilitate learning, says small achievements should be celebrated and positive reinforcements provided.

Parents should have a keen eye for signs of issues at school. Some of the signs that parents should look out for include sudden changes in behaviour, in mood or in academic performance. Complaints of bullying, exclusion, or feeling left out is another sign as are resistance or reluctance to go to school, lack of engagement or participation in classroom activities, and communication difficulties or social isolation.

If someone suspects that their child may have special needs, Halley advises them to consult with a paediatrician or child psychologist for an evaluation: “Seek professional assessments and diagnoses from specialists if necessary. Gather information and resources about the suspected condition to better understand and support your child.”

As for the public, Halley urges everyone to treat those with special needs with respect, kindness and empathy, and to include them in activities and conversations whenever possible. “Avoid making assumptions or judgments based on their condition,” she says. “Educate yourself about different disabilities to better understand their needs [and] advocate for inclusive practices in schools, communities, and public spaces.”

Halley says we should all remember that each child with special needs is unique, so it’s important to tailor support and strategies to their individual strengths and challenges. “Collaboration between parents, teachers, and professionals is crucial for the child’s success. Celebrate progress and focus on the child’s abilities rather than limitations. Remember that every child, regardless of their abilities, has the right to an inclusive and supportive education,” she noted, wishing everyone a successful and productive new academic year.

