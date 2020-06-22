Negotiations still ongoing between ABVO, PJIAE | THE DAILY HERALD

ABVO members and union leaders meeting at the Little League Ballpark on Friday morning, June 19. Photo by John Halley.

PHILIPSBURG–Negotiations are still ongoing between trade union ABVO and airport holding company PJIAE and no agreement between the two entities has been signed, said ABVO in a press release on Saturday.

ABVO’s statement comes in the wake of reports that an agreement was reached by the trade union and PJIAE.

Airport workers walked out of two meetings with PJIAE chief executive officer (CEO) Brian Mingo on Wednesday, June 17.

A large group walked out of the first meeting held with a group of 60-70 workers in the morning. During the meeting, Mingo outlined the proposed cost-cutting measures to be taken. A similar unplanned walkout occurred during a second meeting held in the afternoon with a different group of workers. On both occasions, some workers eventually re-joined the meeting.

The cost-cutting measures include a 12.5 per cent pay cut, which is one of the Dutch government’s conditions for the financial aid loan for St. Maarten.

PJIAE then held a virtual meeting with ABVO and Windward Islands Civil Servants Union (WICSU) on Thursday, June 18. Both unions represent persons who work at the airport.

In addition to airport workers, ABVO represents workers in the Police Force; Immigration and Border Protection Services; the prison; the Tax Office; Social and Health Insurances SZV; Port St. Maarten; Windward Islands Airways International Winair; Kooyman; Collective Prevention Services (CPS); the Dutch Caribbean Coast Guard; the Mental Health Foundation (MHF); Justice Bureau staff; Customs; the Health, Labour and Social Affairs VSA Inspectorate; and casino controllers.

“The main purpose of that meeting was to exchange information on the financial situation of the company [PJIAE – Ed.] and to provide and receive further explanation on the revenues disbursed, coming from different sources, and the expenditures made by the company,” said ABVO.

At the end of the meeting, PJIAE presented a proposal to the two unions. The proposal was later given to the unions in writing.

ABVO said the proposal was currently being evaluated and it would respond to the proposal after consulting with its members. ABVO held a meeting with its members at the Little League Ballpark on Pond Island on Friday morning.

Mingo confirmed on Sunday that no agreement had been signed between the trade unions and PJIAE. “Parties have not signed off on any agreement and are still in negotiations,” said Mingo.

“ABVO St. Maarten regrets very much that an impression has been created as if an agreement has been reached on the matter between PJIAE and ABVO St. Maarten,” said ABVO.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/negotiations-still-ongoing-between-abvo-pjiae