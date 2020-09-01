Neighbourly visit | THE DAILY HERALD

Essential workers from the Netherlands, who are employed at Golden Rock Resort in St. Eustatius, went on a day trip to Saba on Friday.

The group took off from F.D. Roosevelt Airport in a chartered Winair aircraft in the morning and returned to Statia at night. The workers were accompanied by the developer of Golden Rock Resort and chief executive officer (CEO) of Simba BV in the Netherlands Peter Barnhoorn and CEO of Island Essence Dihiara Pierre-Arnaud.

The group enjoyed many of the sights and scenes Saba has to offer. Saba Tourism officials came out to greet and interact with the visitors.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/neighbourly-visit