NESC and SMMTA partner for Second Annual Job Fair | THE DAILY HERALD

From left: Maquidu Frevry (NESC), Natasha Richardson (NESC), Michele Korteweg (SMMTA), Christopher Marshall (SMMTA), Jesse Peterson (SMMTA) and Lynroy Rey (NESC) are committed to maintaining an ongoing partnership.

PHILIPSBURG–The National Employment Services Center (NESC) St. Maarten, in collaboration with the St. Maarten Marine Trades Association (SMMTA), is gearing up to host the Second Annual Job Fair, scheduled for October 2. This event will take place at the ALEEZE Convention Center in Madame Estate.

The partnership between NESC and SMMTA was solidified during a meeting last Friday, where representatives of both organisations discussed the upcoming event and the importance of promoting careers in the marine sector. The SMMTA’s participation aims to highlight the diverse opportunities available in the marine trades, an industry that plays a critical role in St. Maarten’s economy.

The primary objective of the Job Fair is to connect job seekers with potential employers, while also providing valuable insights into the scope and potential of the marine industry. The event is designed to help job seekers gain a clearer understanding of the various career paths available, as well as the qualifications and skills required to thrive in this dynamic field.

Jesse Peterson, a representative of SMMTA, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, “We are thrilled to be working with NESC St. Maarten on this initiative. The marine industry is a cornerstone of our island’s economy, and it’s essential for job seekers to recognize the diverse opportunities available to them. The Job Fair is an excellent platform for us to engage with potential candidates and outline the skills and qualifications needed for success in the marine trades.”

Natasha Richardson, a representative of NESC, echoed Peterson’s sentiments, emphasizing the importance of connecting job seekers with viable career options. “We are happy to provide a platform where the marine industry can be better understood by our local workforce,” said Richardson. “By working together with SMMTA, we hope to create a deeper understanding among job seekers about this sector and facilitate their entry into these valuable careers.”

SMMTA will promote current job openings, giving attendees a chance to explore vacancies in the sector. From yacht maintenance and marina management to customer service roles, the industry offers a wide array of job possibilities.

Members of SMMTA are encouraged to participate in the event, offering insights into their businesses and providing detailed information about the skills they are looking for in potential employees.

The collaboration between NESC and SMMTA is part of a broader strategy to create long-term solutions for employment in St. Maarten. Both organisations are hopeful that this year’s Job Fair will be even more successful than last year’s, which drew a large crowd of enthusiastic job seekers. They are committed to maintaining an ongoing partnership, with future discussions aimed at developing streamlined hiring processes for skilled positions and identifying training and education needs within the marine industry.

For those interested in attending the Job Fair or seeking additional information, the NESC encourages contacting them through their NESC Connect WhatsApp Service at +1 721 523 6390, via email at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

, or follow NESC on social media (@NESCSXM on

Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn) for updates on the event and information on job vacancies.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/nesc-and-smmta-partner-for-second-annual-job-fair