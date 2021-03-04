Netherlands lifts COVID-19 testing requirements for Dutch Caribbean | THE DAILY HERALD

AMSTERDAM–Royal Dutch Airlines KLM announced on Thursday that the Netherlands has lifted its coronavirus COVID-19 testing requirements for all six islands of the Dutch Caribbean.
Travellers checking in on a KLM flight from the islands to the Netherlands will no longer be required to show a negative COVID-19 test prior to boarding.
“Now that there is a lockdown in the Netherlands, the travel advice for St. Maarten is colour-coded ‘orange’ (only necessary trips). If you return from St. Maarten, you do not need to go into home quarantine, and you do not need to present a negative COVID-19 test or a negative rapid test,” according to the Dutch government’s official travel requirements website
www.nederlandwereldwijd.nl.
Travellers coming from the Netherlands to St. Maarten must still present a negative COVID-19 test. St. Maarten’s full travel requirements can be found on the website
www.stmaartenehas.com/travel-requirements.
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/netherlands-lifts-covid-19-testing-requirements-for-dutch-caribbean
Else in the media you could have read how many north and south american variants there are already on St. Martin. It’s only a matter of a few days and all other islands have the same problems.
Again, the Dutch play the game of the weakest link.
As some of the islands have direct or indirect links with countries with high risks, the Caribbean islands will become the gateway for new corona variants to the Netherlands and Europe.