Never-ending story | THE DAILY HERALD

Welfare Road is one of the areas in Cole Bay demanding constant repairs due to a drainage problem. According to minister of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment and Infrastructure VROMI Egbert Doran in his written answers to Parliament’s questions concerning the 2022 draft budget, the potholes in the area in front of First Auto SXM are caused by the constant wet surface, which damages the asphalt layer.

This problem is due to the saturated groundwater below from the many septic tanks and the rainwater that flows here since it is the lowest point of Cole Bay, explained Doran.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/never-ending-story