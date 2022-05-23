Never forget | THE DAILY HERALD

Caribbean Netherlands Fire Department BKCN fireman Genillio Hassell (right) honoured his former first-grade teacher Christina Timber-Glover (left) on Thursday, showing his appreciation and gratitude for what she has meant to him in his professional achievement. Hassell was promoted during the Fireman’s Ball earlier this month. During a surprise visit to Timber-Glover, Hassell recalled his first school field trip to the Fire Department in 1994. “This trip had a lasting impression on him. I remember his excitement clearly as I lifted him to sit in that big fire truck,” Timber-Glover said. He was always an “exceptionally intelligent and eager-to-learn pupil,” she said.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/never-forget