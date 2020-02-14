New administrator | THE DAILY HERALD

Michel Sanz, Head of Education for St. Martin and St. Barths, has been appointed Vice-Recteur for St. Martin and St. Barths, a position that did not exist before, but now brings a branch of the Rectorat (administration board) of Guadeloupe to St. Martin. The Vice-Recteur position had long been promised by President of the French Republic Emmanuel Macron. President Daniel Gibbs congratulated Michel Sanz on the appointment. (Robert Luckock photo)

