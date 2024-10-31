New advances in sorting and waste management shown to the media | THE DAILY HERALD

These open concrete alcoves are for depositing green waste or bulky items. Eight of them will be deployed around the territory. (Robert Luckock photos)

MONT VERNON–The Collectivité has been redoubling its efforts to improve waste management and sorting by multiplying the number of voluntary drop-off points around the territory for the convenience of residents.

Household waste bins are seen next to the giant green and yellow recycling bins (right) at the Mont Vernon entrance.

A presentation was made to the press at the entrance to Mont Vernon on Tuesday in the presence of Collectivité Second Vice President in charge of Ecological Transition Bernadette Davis, Director of the Ecological Transition Department Laurent Guillaume, and Isabelle Gorizia, General Director of the Cadre de Vie (Living Environment) Department and Ecological Delegation.

With 125 new voluntary drop-off points (Points d’Apport Volontaire (PAVs)) installed in the neighbourhoods with new giant bins for glass and plastic waste, and eight open concrete alcoves (alvéoles) for depositing green waste and bulky items, citizens have little excuse for not finding designated spots for depositing waste in their area.

“In terms of the sorting bins, we have 40 on the territory right now, but by the end of the programme we will have deployed 125,” said Davis. “We are begging the population to at least understand where we are going in terms of the environment. It’s to benefit all of us.

“We don’t want to see anything dumped on the side of the road. If we can respect the rules of sorting with these recycling bins we will have done so much to improve the environment and cleanliness of the island.”

Davis reminded that the reason for not dropping off household waste for collection until after 6:00pm is because the sun heats up garbage causing odour and attracting insects, and is unhygienic.

The drop-off points are reserved for use by private individuals, small businesses and tradespeople (quantity limited to 1m3 per week). They are exclusively for household and similar waste.

As a reminder, waste and rubble from building sites (wooden crates, pallets, planks, sanitary ware, pipes, cables, etc.) and all non-household waste must be deposited at a professional waste collection centre at the IDEX/VERDE-SXM eco-site at Grandes Cayes, Cul-de Sac.

Also private individuals, retailers and craftsmen can use the services of the Galisbay waste collection centre free of charge to dispose of used household appliances, bulky items and green waste. Opening hours: Monday to Friday, 7:00am to 5:00pm, and Saturday, 7:00am to 2:00pm (closed on Sundays and public holidays).

The 125 new collection points have yellow and green sorting bins clearly marked in French and English for what can and cannot be put inside. The eight concrete alcoves are distributed around the territory.

It is now strictly forbidden to deposit waste near household waste bins (those with orange lids). Illegal dumping will henceforth be subject to fines, to prevent the cluttering up of public spaces and the associated nuisance.

Bulky items and green waste only are to be deposited in the concrete alcoves, or taken directly to the eco-site waste collection centre in Cul-de-Sac. Green waste includes plants, grass, tree branches, leaves. Bulky items include furniture, mattresses, etcetera (no sharp protruding parts).

Household appliances, tyres, batteries, oil, rubble and toxic waste must not be placed in the bins, but taken to the waste eco-site collection centre.

Household waste, bulky waste and green waste are collected seven days a week by the Collectivité’s service providers. Collection is from 11:00pm until 3:00am throughout the year. For health reasons, only deposit waste after 6:00pm.

Household packaging waste must be sorted and deposited in the yellow and green bins.

Green bins are reserved for glass (bottles, jars, pots). The glass deposited in these bins is crushed locally to produce sand and gravel.

Yellow bins are reserved for light packaging: plastics (bottles, flasks, food packaging), metals (cans, tins, aerosols), cardboard (product packaging, food packaging), newspapers and paper. Once collected, this packaging is packaged at the Cul-de-Sac eco-site and sent to a plant in Guadeloupe for further sorting.

The Collectivité regularly runs awareness campaigns aimed at users of public services, to improve waste management. After this awareness-raising period, the equipment control brigade will carry out checks and apply penalties to those who do not contribute to the effort to sort waste and keep the area clean. The local police, even though this mission does not fall within their priority remit, carry out occasional checks to provide support. The aim of this public policy is to promote behaviour that respects the environment.

The investment devoted to this public policy, which is the responsibility of the Living Environment and Ecological Transition Delegation, amounts to 800,000 euros for improvements and 600,000 euros for the purchase of equipment.

President Mussington will be sending out an information letter together with a sorting guide by post to ensure that all households are fully informed of the new arrangements.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/new-advances-in-sorting-and-waste-management-shown-to-the-media