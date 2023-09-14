New Anguilla Governor Julia Crouch sworn into office | THE DAILY HERALD

Governor Julia Crouch.



ANGUILLA–Governor Julia Crouch was sworn into office on Monday, September 11, in a short cere-mony at the House of Assembly. She took the oath of allegiance and signed the Commission of Ap-pointment.

Leader of the Opposition Cora Richardson Hodge extended a warm welcome to her and expressed her deep appreciation for the strengthening of Anguilla’s relationship with the United Kingdom (UK) government. She said that Anguillians are resilient, industrious people and that self-determination is an ongoing discussion along with continued constitutional reform. Hodge said that the people’s ex-pectation is that good governance will prevail. She welcomed the governor to Anguilla with the hope that she will enjoy the beaches and the warm hospitality of the people.

Acting Premier Kenneth Hodge also welcomed the governor on behalf of the government and peo-ple. He said that he hopes she will explore the island and meet its people. He noted the many issues on the island such as rising gun violence, rising inflation, climate change and national debt. He pledged that the Anguilla Progressive Movement party will work with her for the betterment of the island and the advancement of the people.

Governor Julia Crouch thanked all who had taken part in the proceedings saying that it is a huge honour to be appointed governor in Anguilla. She said she wants to work with the government and all elected representatives as she sees fantastic opportunities for the island. She said she will need the support and advice of all the people and promised to listen to all and act in the best interests of the people. “I pledge to be your champion and that your voice will be heard especially in the UK,” she said.

