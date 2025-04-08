New Anguilla Tourist Board members announced | THE DAILY HERALD

Newly appointed chair of the ATB, Amelia Vanterpool-Kubisch.

ANGUILLA–Minister for Health, Sports and Tourism Cardigan Connor has appointed a new Anguilla Tourist Board (ATB) with Amelia Vanterpool-Kubisch as Chair. Connor presented his nominees for the ATB Board of Directors to Premier Cora Richardson-Hodge and the Executive Council for approval pri-or to the official announcement.

The newly appointed Board of Directors will consist of private-sector tourism industry professionals representing accommodations, restaurants, transportation, and events. The members include Merlyn Rogers, a tourism consultant; Merla Halley, General Manager of Quintessence Hotel; Sean Richards, General Manager of Altamer Resort; Miguel Leveret, General Manager of Blanchards; Likerah Adams, Chairperson of the Boat Racing Association; and Allister Carty, an executive expert in ground trans-portation.

In announcing the appointment, the minister remarked, “Vanterpool-Kubisch brings a wealth of experience to her new role as chairperson of the ATB. With more familiarity with the organisation than anyone else, coupled with her extensive public and private sector background, she is well posi-tioned to help drive the success of Anguilla’s tourism industry. She will be supported by a dynamic board that truly reflects the full spectrum of the industry. I am confident that this team will provide strong leadership and uphold the highest standards of accountability.”

Vanterpool-Kubisch began her career in Anguilla’s public tourism sector in 1978 as the first em-ployee of the newly established Tourism Offices. In 1994, the ATB was created, leading to the devel-opment and opening of its permanent offices in April 2003, marking an essential milestone in the is-land’s tourism evolution. Over the years, Vanterpool-Kubisch steadily advanced through the ranks and, after three decades of dedicated service, retired in 2008 as the director of tourism for the ATB. She held this leadership role for 16 years, leaving an indelible mark on Anguilla’s tourism industry, the is-land’s largest source of foreign exchange.

Vanterpool-Kubisch’s passion for Anguilla and her exceptional contributions to its tourism industry has been recognised, earning her several prestigious honours, including the Anguilla Pioneer Award in 2011 and the Anguilla Trailblazer Award in 2021.

In accepting the appointment, Vanterpool-Kubisch said, “I am deeply honoured by the confidence this administration has placed in me to lead the ATB as we navigate the challenges in a constantly changing industry. Our sales and marketing strategies must adapt to the diverse and emerging plat-forms that now shape consumer behaviour. I am fully committed to this role and will dedicate myself to the tasks ahead.”

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/new-anguilla-tourist-board-members-announced