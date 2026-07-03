New ATMs commissioned during official ceremony | THE DAILY HERALD

The ribbon being cut at the ceremony at the Eutel offices.

ST. EUSTATIUS–On Thursday, July 2, additional automated teller machines (ATMs) were opened to the general public on the island. Two additional ATMs are now operational at Eutel N.V. and Charles A. Woodley Pier, better known as Statia Harbour. A third ATM has been placed at F.D. Roosevelt Airport and is expected to become operational shortly. A fourth ATM is also expected to be installed at another location in the future. The additional ATMs form part of a collaboration between De Nederlandsche Bank (DNB), the Statia Government and Brinks to strengthen the availability and accessibility of cash on the island. Prior to the installation, the island only had two working ATMs.

At the official ceremony Island Councilwoman Mercedes Lopes-Spanner made the first withdrawal. After a few tries, she was successful in obtaining funds, which she proudly displayed, alongside representatives of DNB, Brink’s and residents. A toast was given by Island Governor Alida Francis and the ribbon was cut by Managing Director of Eutel NV Maryteresse “Liesje” Redan. The Aloei dancers performed at the event.

The group then travelled to the Statia Harbour where the second ATM was launched and where a few members of the community were able to cut the ribbon. The Government of Statia is pleased that additional ATMs are being introduced to improve access to cash for residents, businesses and visitors.

At this time, the newly installed ATMs accept Visa cards only. DNB and the government recognise that many residents and visitors also rely on Mastercard services. Work is ongoing to expand the service to include Mastercard in the future.

Ribbon cutting at the Statia Harbour.

Commissioner Rechelline Leerdam welcomed the development, stating: “Reliable access to cash remains important for our residents, businesses and visitors. These additional ATMs improve convenience and accessibility on Statia and represent a positive step in strengthening access to financial services on the island. We thank DNB, Brinks and the Island Council for their support in making this possible.” The Statia Government representatives expressed their thanks to DNB for showing confidence in the island.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/new-atms-commissioned-during-official-ceremony