New attorney general visits police station | THE DAILY HERALD

New Attorney General Guillano Schoop (second right) with Chief of Police Carl John (right) and members of the force.

PHILIPSBURG–Newly appointed Attorney General of Curaçao, St. Maarten and the Caribbean Netherlands Guillano Schoop paid an introductory visit to the Philipsburg Police Station on January 23.

During this visit he met with the management team of St Maarten Police Force KPSM. Discussions centred around mutual organisational goals and strategies to enhance the collaboration between the Prosecutor’s Office and the police.

The management team of KPSM expressed their commitment to fostering strong working relationships with the prosecution to ensure effective law enforcement, it was stated in a press release.

Members of both organisations acknowledged the importance of a coordinated effort to address challenges and uphold the principles of a fair and just legal system.

The management team of KPSM extended their best wishes to Schoop in his new role as attorney general. KPSM said it looked forward to a positive and collaborative partnership that will contribute to the overall well-being of St. Maarten.

