New batch vaccines arrive in St. Eustatius | THE DAILY HERALD

From left: Health Department Unit Manager Dr. Gerwin Schobbe speaks with Government Commissioner Alida Francis and Deputy Government Commissioner Claudia Toet.



ST. EUSTATIUS–St. Eustatius will soon be able to resume its vaccination programme thanks to a new batch of vaccines that arrived on the island on Tuesday, February 15.

From left: Deputy Government Commissioner Claudia Toet, Government Commissioner Alida Francis and Health Department Unit Manager Dr. Gerwin Schobbe.

The temperature data for the vaccines were sent to the Netherlands and when government receives the green light, it will be able to indicate definitively when vaccinations can resume. Government is hopeful that word could arrive soon so a notice could be put out that vaccinations can resume as of tomorrow, Friday, February 18, but if not, it can resume on Monday, February 21.

During a walkthrough of the new prevention clinic, Health Department Unit Manager Dr. Gerwin Schobbe displayed the freezer where the vaccines will be stored, as well as the gynaecological machine and other equipment. Dr Sharda Baboe will also be at the clinic. She will work at the hospital for two days and be at the clinic for the remainder of the time with Dr. Schobbe, along with nurses. There are currently 20 active COVID-19 cases in St. Eustatius.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/new-batch-vaccines-arrive-in-st-eustatius