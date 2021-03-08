New bus stop at Curaçao’s airport | THE DAILY HERALD

At the inauguration.

WILLEMSTAD–Curaçao Airport Partners (CAP) celebrated the installation of a fully customised bus stop at its facility by ABC Busbedrijf. According to the airport operator, this enhances the options for personnel and others there who make use of bus services.

“CAP continuously looks into ways to improve the overall experience of its employees, travellers and visitors. With the latter in mind, it was a no-brainer that the situation at the airport regarding public transportation had to be improved, seeing that it only counted on one bus stop for such a large operational area,” stated a corporate release.

Sign with route timetables.

“The location of this only bus stop was unfortunately also not the most efficient, towards the end of the premises on the west side, while the entry for employees, deliverers and visitors is more to the east. This logistical dilemma was not the greatest for the comfort of those who rely on public transportation, or even visitors and travellers who make use of these services.

“What makes this bus stop special is that it was fully customised to the look and feel of our airport. Thus, it is not like the usual bus stops that can be seen throughout the island and stands out for its unique design and use of colours.

“Users and visitors will notice that the sign at this bus stop is in the look and feel of the distinctive so-called ‘way findings’ within and around the airport. The original bus stop on the west end of the premises also received a facelift and has been fully customised to match this new bus stop and have both [been – Ed.] uniformed in the look and feel of the Curaçao International Airport,” added CAP.

ABC Busbedrijf said it was glad to help upon receiving this request. The opening of this additional bus stop served as a launch of the government-owned company’s app, which contains passenger information.

The bus stop at the airport is the first with the route timetable placed at the back of the sign. Users will thus have accurate information and can plan their trip much more easily.

“We are so proud to have accomplished this for the comfort of our employees and visitors who make use of public transportation. The start or end of a workday can be much more relaxed for those who make use of public transportation, as this bus stop’s location is right in front of the door and has the timetable information for easier reference. No more worrying about not making it on time,” said CAP co-Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Paulo Mazzali.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/new-bus-stop-at-curacao-s-airport