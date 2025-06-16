New cars for dog brigade | THE DAILY HERALD

Handing over the keys.

WILLEMSTAD–Eight new passenger vehicles for the Customs dog brigade of Curaçao are almost ready for use. They have already been provided with the Customs logo and the final details are currently being processed, reported spokesperson Luthsel Lourens.

The delivery of the vehicles to Minister of Finance Javier Silvania (MFK), under whom Customs falls, took place last Tuesday at Universal Motors Kia in Saliña.

The new service vehicles are part of a larger replacement operation within the Customs fleet. Earlier, on April 9 last year, the force already received 43 new cars to replace technically outdated service vehicles. This means that Customs currently has 45 vehicles.

During the handover of the keys in April, acting head of Customs Soraya Pols-Strick indicated that some vehicles do not bear a visible Customs logo for security reasons. The eight vehicles for the dog brigade, on the other hand, do have these.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/new-cars-for-dog-brigade