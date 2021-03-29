New cases in Bonaire | THE DAILY HERALD

COVID-19 stats.

Thirteen people had to be hospitalised. Ten of these have been admitted to hospital on the island, of which three are in intensive care. Two patients from Bonaire are hospitalised in Curaçao, and one in Aruba.

Vaccination numbers.

BONAIRE–The number of coronavirus infections on Bonaire continued to increase, with 447 active infections as of Friday.

Due to the local infection rate, the island will receive accelerated vaccine shipments from the Netherlands in the coming weeks, so that all adults can be vaccinated.

Outgoing Dutch State Secretary of Public Health, Paul Blokhuis called the situation on Bonaire “very worrisome.” Several cases of the British coronavirus variant have been recorded on the island, but so far, no other variants like the Brazilian one.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/new-cases-in-bonaire