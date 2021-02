Representatives of UTS/Flow and trade union Sitkom signed a two-year Collective Labour Agreement (CLA) in Curaçao that is also valid for personnel in St. Maarten and Bonaire, retroactive to January 1 this year, until December 31, 2022.

During the height of the coronavirus-related crisis in 2020, parties had already agreed to cut certain secondary benefits.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/new-cla