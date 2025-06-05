New class of firefighter recruits for BES islands begins training | THE DAILY HERALD

Ten recruits are set to begin their one-year firefighter training programme in September.

KRALENDIJK–Ten new firefighter recruits have officially joined the Caribbean Netherlands Fire Department BKCN following a rigorous selection process that included physical fitness tests, background screenings, and multiple interview rounds. BKCN serves Bonaire. St. Eustatius and Saba (the BES islands).

The recruits are set to begin their one-year firefighter training programme in September, which will prepare them for careers in fire and emergency services across the islands.

In the meantime, the group is participating in a “soft introduction” period, designed to familiarise them with the organisation and their future roles. This gradual onboarding process allows them to build confidence and understanding before the formal training begins.

Two additional recruits from St. Eustatius and one from Saba will join the group in the coming weeks, ensuring that all three islands maintain strong emergency readiness. BKCN continues to invest in the recruitment and training of highly-skilled personnel who are prepared to respond around the clock to fires, accidents and other emergencies.

By investing today in training and mentorship, BKCN is building the foundation for safer communities tomorrow. A reliable emergency service starts with motivated and well-prepared professionals – the next generation of firefighters the islands can be proud of.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/new-class-of-firefighter-recruits-for-bes-islands-begins-training