New classification of hotels and guest houses revealed | THE DAILY HERALD

First Vice-President Alain Richardson presents the official plaque to the owner of Over the Hill guest house that was awarded two additional stars.



MARIGOT–A ceremony was held on Tuesday, May 30, to announce the new classification of St. Martin’s hotels and guest houses.

First Vice-President Alain Richardson opened the ceremony by welcoming the hoteliers. He also reiterated the importance for the Collectivité in rebuilding trust with the socio-professional sector and supporting hotel establishments as they move forward.

He also announced the new grants introduced by the Collectivité in favour of hotels and guest houses at the last Territorial Council meeting.

The classification is significant, as it is the first to be done since Hurricanes Irma and Maria, reflecting a strong symbol of reconstruction of the territory and the courage and determination of property owners.

In the category of restored hurricane-damaged buildings and new classified accommodations, Orient Bay’s Sunseeker guest house received four stars, Oyster Pond’s Tiko Lodge guest house two stars, Orient Bay’s Sea Pearl guest house four stars, and Orient Bay’s Orient Beach Residence four stars.

Accommodations that earned an additional star included La Playa Hotel in Orient Bay from three to four stars, and Grand Case Beach Club also moving up from three to four stars.

The evening’s biggest applause went to “Over the Hill” guest house which was awarded two additional stars (from one to three stars). The owner received the official plaque from Vice-President Alain Richardson.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/new-classification-of-hotels-and-guest-houses-revealed