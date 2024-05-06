New Council of Ministers attend Remembrance Day observance | THE DAILY HERALD

Members of government arriving at the event.

PHILIPSBURG–Members of the new Council of Ministers attended the ceremony to observe National Remembrance Day, (Dodenherdenking) on Saturday, May 4.

During this National Commemoration Day, all Dutch victims – civilians and soldiers – who were killed in the Kingdom of the Netherlands or anywhere else in the world in war situations or during peace-keeping operations since the outbreak of the Second World War (WWII) were commemorated.

Some MPs at the event.

Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina laying flowers at the war memorial.

This year’s theme was “Freedom: Prelude to 80 years of freedom”. The years 2024 and 2025 mark a lustrum of 80 years since the ending of WWII.

The commemoration ceremony took place at Captain Hodge Wharf in Philipsburg at the War Memorial Monument which bears the names of World War II victims primarily from St Maarten.

Official wreaths were laid in a ceremony by the Governor, the President of Parliament and the Prime Minister.

Senior officials of various uniformed troops – Police, Marines, St. Maarten Volunteer Corps VKS and the Marechaussee – jointly laid a wreath in honour of the fallen.

Following the wreath-laying, the “Last Post” was played, succeeded by two minutes of silence after the tolling of the bells. This segment concluded with the Dutch Anthem and St. Maarten Song.

As has become tradition, two guests, Elsje Bosch and Bernadine van Veen, wife of the late Gerard van Veen, were invited. Both Bosch and Gerard van Veen experienced World War II during their childhoods. The two ladies laid a wreath on behalf of all the children affected by the fight for freedom over the years.

This year well-known poet Lysanne Charles presented a poem that she specifically composed for this occasion. Trumpeter Wilfred Phelipa accompanied the ceremony with musical performances.

Attendees included Members of Parliament, and representatives of the High Councils of State and advisory bodies.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/new-council-of-ministers-attend-remembrance-day-observance