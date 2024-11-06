New Council of Ministers to be sworn in November 26 | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–The new Council of Ministers (COM) will be able to take their seats in just under three weeks as they will be officially sworn in by Governor Ajamu Baly on Tuesday, November 26.

Formateur, Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina announced the date of the swearing in during the live Council of Ministers press briefing on Wednesday.

There will be three new faces in the new Council of Ministers. Minister of Justice Nathalie Tackling (representing the SAM party); Minister of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport and current MP Melissa Gumbs (PFP) and Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labour VSA R. Brug (URSM). Returning as Ministers will be Mercelina as Prime Minister and Minister of General Affairs; Grisha Heyliger-Marten as Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunications (TEATT), Marinka Gumbs as Minister of Finance and Patrice Gumbs as Minister of VROMI.

Mercelina told reporters that he received the final report from the Security Service VDSM on Monday last and received the final report from the Attorney General last week.

