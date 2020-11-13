New COVID related death recorded | THE DAILY HERALD

~10 recoveries~

PHILIPSBURG–St. Maarten has recorded its 24th death due to COVID-19 on Friday, November 13.

Nine persons tested positive for COVID-19 and 10 persons have recovered from the virus bringing the total active cases to 64). The total number of confirmed cases is now 923.

Of the active cases, the Collective Prevention Services (CPS) is currently monitoring 57 persons who are in home isolation. There are 198 persons who are in quarantine based on contact tracing investigations carried out by CPS.

Seven patients remain hospitalized at the St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC).

The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 has increased to 24 persons. Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor VSA Richard Panneflek extended his deepest condolences to the family and friends. He wished the family peace and strength during thei difficult time.

The number of persons recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten has increased to 835.

CPS has tested 1,291 travellers who have arrived at the Princess Juliana International Airport, (PJIA) and 7,056 persons throughout the community, a noted increase of 1,276 persons within one day.

CPS assures that as the numbers continue to fluctuate, the department will continue to actively execute its contact tracing measures.

“If you are sick, have symptoms consistent with COVID-19, or have been in close contact with someone who has the virus, please stay at home and call your family doctor,” said Panneflek.

“Everyone has a role to play in slowing the spread of the virus and protecting themselves, their family, and our community. Continue to wear your mask, maintain a social distance of two metres, practice good hand hygiene, and avoid mass gatherings.”

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/new-covid-related-death-recorded