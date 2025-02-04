New Dutch rep in Philipsburg: ‘I will spend time getting to know this country’ | THE DAILY HERALD

Eelco Boomsma,(fourth right), Governor Ajamu Baly (fifth right), Chairlady of Parliament, Sarah Wescot-Williams (third right), Deputy Prime Minister Grisha Heyliger-Marten (sixth right) and other members of the Council of Ministers.

PHILIPSBURG–The new Head of Office of the Representation of the Netherlands in Philipsburg and Deputy Representative of the Netherlands in St Maarten Eelco Boomsma expressed his commitment to understanding the country’s culture, people and challenges during his welcome reception on Thursday, January 30, at the National Institute for Professional Advancement (NIPA).

“I will spend time getting to know this country, island, its rich culture, its people its aspirations, and the challenges it faces,” Boomsma told the audience, sharing his plans for the future in his new role. “What I bring with me to this role is not just my professional experience, but a genuine commitment to the people of Sint Maarten,” he added.

“I am already inspired by the resilience of the people here, and I am eager to build on the strong relationships that have been established between our nations within the Kingdom.”

Boomsma also took the opportunity to thank the government of Sint Maarten and all those present for the warm reception he has received since his arrival.

The event, which marked the official start of Boomsma’s tenure, was attended by various dignitaries, including Governor Ajamu Baly, Chairperson of Parliament Sarah Wescot-Williams, Members of Parliament, Deputy Prime Minister Grisha Heyliger-Marten and other government stakeholders and community partners.

The ceremony was officially opened by Saskia de Reuver, Director of Kingdom Relations/Countries, who delivered a welcoming speech in which she praised Boomsma’s extensive experience. “He brings a wealth of knowledge and experience having worked at different embassies and also at the Ministry of BZK,” de Reuver said. “This vast international experience and the fact that Eelco knows the Caribbean makes him a very welcome asset to the Representation of the Netherlands.”

In her speech, de Reuver also expressed her hopes for continued collaboration between St. Maarten and the Netherlands. “We look forward to continuing to strengthen our connection and ongoing collaborations on St. Maarten,” she stated. “He is the linking pin between St. Maarten and the Dutch government. I am confident that Eelco will fulfil that role in a way that will benefit us all.”

Boomsma also extended his gratitude to NIPA, particularly the students and supervisors who hosted the event. He highlighted the talent of the institution’s Culinary and Hospitality Department, which showcased a selection of fine hors d'oeuvres and high-end hospitality service during the reception. “The Culinary and Hospitality Department at NIPA exemplifies this commitment by preparing students for successful careers in the vibrant hospitality and tourism industry,” Boomsma said. “The department’s initiatives, including the highly regarded NIPA Bistro, provide students with real-world opportunities to refine their culinary and hospitality expertise.”

The evening concluded with a warm welcome on behalf of the government of Sint Maarten from Deputy Prime Minister Grisha Heyliger-Marten, followed by a reception where guests had the opportunity to mingle and celebrate the occasion.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/new-dutch-rep-in-philipsburg-i-will-spend-time-getting-to-know-this-country