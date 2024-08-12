New fleet of 10 emergency vehicles delivered to Ambulance, Fire Dept. | THE DAILY HERALD

One of the new vehicles.





CAY HILL–A new fleet of ten emergency vehicles has been delivered to the St. Maarten Fire and Ambulance Department, marking another milestone in the country’s recovery and disaster preparedness, the National Recovery Program Bureau (NRPB) has announced.

The fleet includes seven specialised command, fire brigade and fire service vehicles and three vehicles for the ambulance service.

The Fire Department has received four Toyota Land Cruisers, two Toyota Hilux and one Toyota Hi-Ace, whilst the ambulance department has received three Toyota Land Cruisers. The total cost for these vehicles is just over US $1 million and they were supplied by Unit Export Limited in local partnership with General Auto Repairs.

The fleet will be maintained locally by General Auto Repairs and includes vehicles equipped with the latest technology like global positioning system (GPS), first aid kits, and port-a-phones that connect directly to headquarters. These enhancements are designed to improve response times and operational effectiveness, particularly in high-risk situations like large fires, complex rescues and medical emergencies.

The delivery came as part of the final phase of the Emergency Recovery Project (ERP1). The NRPB is implementing the project on behalf of the Government of St. Maarten, which is funded by the St. Maarten Trust Fund and financed by the Government of the Netherlands, managed by the World Bank. Since 2018, ERP1 has been crucial in strengthening the Fire and Ambulance Departments by providing many invaluable resources. These include advanced communication equipment, custom-made fire trucks, fully equipped ambulances and patient isolation units which significantly boost the capabilities of these critical services.

Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina underscored the ERP1’s broader impact on the island’s recovery. “These vehicles are more than just an upgrade – they represent a significant step toward a stronger, more resilient St. Maarten. As we rebuild and strengthen our infrastructure, these resources are essential to protect our community from the impact of future disasters.”

Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor VSA Veronica Jansen-Webster, highlighted the vehicles’ importance in enhancing emergency services. “Our first responders are now better equipped to handle emergencies, resulting in faster response times, improved coordination, and ultimately, more lives saved. Ensuring the safety of our citizens is our top priority, and these advancements are a critical part of that mission.”

NRPB Director Claret Connor expressed pride in reaching this important stage of the ERP. “The delivery of these vehicles marks the nearing completion of the Emergency Recovery Project, a cornerstone of our island’s reconstruction. This milestone reflects on the Trust Fund’s objective to restore and improve essential services across St. Maarten.”

As Emergency Recovery Project 1 (ERP) is nearing its conclusion, the NRPB said it and its partners remain committed to supporting St. Maarten’s ongoing recovery and building a resilient future for all residents. “The expansion of the Emergency Operations Centre will further enhance the island’s disaster preparedness and response capabilities, serving as the final piece of ERP1’s comprehensive strategy.”

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/new-fleet-of-10-emergency-vehicles-delivered-to-ambulance-fire-dept