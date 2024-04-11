New GEBE water tank to be built | THE DAILY HERALD

Windward Roads Operations Manager Stefan van de Tonnekreek (third left) and GEBE Special Representative/Interim Manager Troy Washington (third right) digging shovels in the ground to symbolically mark the start of construction. Looking on are other representatives of GEBE, Windward Roads and Independent Consulting Engineers (ICE).

SOUTH REWARD–A new water tank will be built to serve the communities in the Cul-de-Sac basin, utilities company GEBE said on Wednesday. This aims to be a permanent solution to the water tank in South Reward and Concordia that was severely damaged in Hurricane Irma almost seven years ago.

The project is set to begin on May 1 and GEBE expects it to be completed before the peak of the upcoming Atlantic hurricane season.

The contractor is local construction company Windward Roads, which was selected after what GEBE called an extensive bidding process.

The new water tank will be manufactured and installed by Florida Aquastore, an American company based in Boca Raton, Florida.

The water tank’s technical design was done by Florida Aquastore and local engineering firm Independent Consulting Engineers (ICE). According to GEBE, the tank will be built to withstand category 5-force winds, which will ensure the “resilience and reliability of the water supply infrastructure during adverse weather conditions.”

GEBE, Windward Roads and ICE representatives held a groundbreaking ceremony at the site on Tuesday.

“We are excited to embark on this important project that will not only rectify the existing issues but also contribute to the long-term sustainability and well-being of the communities we serve,” said GEBE Special Representative/Interim Manager Troy Washington. “Our partnership with Windward Roads signifies a collaborative effort towards building stronger and more resilient communities, one project at a time.”

