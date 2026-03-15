New General Hospital reaches highest point of construction | THE DAILY HERALD

New General Hospital has reached the highest point of construction.

CAY HILL–The St Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) has reached a major milestone in the construction of the new St. Maarten General Hospital (SMGH), announcing that the project reached its highest point late last week.

The milestone marks an important step forward in the development of the new hospital, which will replace the current facility and strengthen healthcare infrastructure in St Maarten.

Reaching the highest structural point is a significant moment in construction, often referred to as the “topping out” phase.SMMC expressed appreciation to everyone involved in bringing the development to this stage.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/new-general-hospital-reaches-highest-point-of-construction