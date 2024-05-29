New group of 25 justice workers receives eagerly awaited decrees | THE DAILY HERALD

Justice Minister Lyndon Lewis (front, centre), Chief of Police Carl John (right) and Ministry of Justice Secretary General Florence Marlin (left), with justice workers holding their National Decrees.

PHILIPSBURG–In a formal ceremony at the Government Administration Building, Minister of Justice Lyndon Lewis presented a new batch of 25 National Decrees (LBs) to justice employees. This distribution marks a significant step in the ongoing efforts to implement the new salary scales and National Decrees for justice personnel.

In his statement, Lewis reaffirmed his commitment to the continuous progression of this process. He emphasised that the ceremony was conducted only after all necessary approvals were secured, and noted that employees have the right to appeal the decrees if necessary. The event held special significance for justice employees who have been eagerly awaiting these decrees.

Lewis also announced plans to accelerate the distribution process by increasing the workforce dedicated to this task in the near future.

Addressing recent political fluctuations and debates in Parliament, Lewis said, “The work continues, and I have not lost a day due to these developments. The executive branch operates independently, and I refuse to be distracted from my duties. The Justice Ministry requires substantial attention to steer us back on course. As long as I am the Minister of Justice, I am committed to working daily to ensure proper compensation for all justice workers.”

