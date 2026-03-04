New historic-themed mural unveiled at Philipsburg centre | THE DAILY HERALD

From left to right, Coordinator of @ColorMeSXM Laura Bijnsdorp, President of the BTC Foundation Melanie Choisy, artist Adam Garliki “Adam G”, Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina, and Chief of Staff Stuart Johnson.

PHILIPSBURG–A new mural now adorns the pay station at Clem Labega Square, adding a fresh splash of colour and history to the heart of the capital. The artwork, created in a vintage postcard style, draws inspiration from old photographs and early images of Philipsburg.

The mural was designed and executed by Anguilla-based artist Adam G., who worked from historical reference material to reflect daily life in earlier decades, when fishing, salt harvesting, farming, and small trade shaped the town’s character. One of his previous murals in Philipsburg was recently removed due to building changes, and the opportunity to reintroduce his work was welcomed by organizers.

The piece forms part of the @ColorMeSXM initiative, led by the Be The Change Foundation in collaboration with the Ministry of General Affairs. Since its launch in 2020, the project has added more than 24 murals throughout Philipsburg as part of what has become known as the Philipsburg Art Walk. The program aims to revitalize public spaces, promote local and regional artists, and encourage residents and visitors to explore the capital through a self-guided art tour.

Funding for the latest mural was provided by the Mondriaan Fund, which supports visual arts and cultural heritage projects in the Netherlands and the Caribbean part of the Kingdom.

Laura Bijnsdorp, coordinator of @ColorMeSXM, expressed appreciation for the support behind the project and highlighted the significance of the mural’s location. She noted that the design reflects Philipsburg’s early identity and offers a visual reminder of how the town has evolved over time.

Prime Minister Luc Mercelina visited the site after the mural’s completion and commended the foundation and its partners for their continued efforts to enhance the capital. He emphasized the value of collaboration between Government and community organizations in improving public spaces and preserving Sint Maarten’s heritage through creative expression.

The Ministry of General Affairs has indicated plans to further upgrade the parking lot area in the near future, including the installation of an automated payment system. Once those works are completed, the mural will be extended to cover additional wall space.

In addition to @ColorMeSXM, the Be The Change Foundation also organizes SXM DOET, the island’s annual voluntarism event. The foundation has been invited to present its broader work and impact to the Prime Minister and his Cabinet in the coming week.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/new-historic-themed-mural-unveiled-at-philipsburg-centre