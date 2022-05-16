New honours for Yoda Guy | THE DAILY HERALD

St. Maarten’s Yoda Guy at the Puerto Rico Symphony Orchestra’s concert “Star Wars Past and Present”.



PHILIPSBURG–May is a very busy month for St. Maarten’s “Yoda Guy” Nick Maley who recently returned from appearing as a surprise guest of honour at the Puerto Rico Symphony Orchestra’s concert “Star Wars Past and Present” celebrating 45 years of George Lucas’s sci-fi saga, now owned by Disney.

In two weeks Maley takes Yoda to Anaheim, California, to be a Star Guest with PropStore LLC at Lucasfilm’s premier convention, Star Wars Celebration.

“I love being with the Symphony Orchestra in Puerto Rico,” Maley confides. “Fans there are so warm and welcoming and the orchestra is absolutely top class. But going to the top Star Wars convention in the world is exciting too.

“Many of the top stars from the franchise are there, and it is great to meet up with old friends and colleagues. It is a lot of work preparing fully functional animatronic puppet for events like this, but the fan reaction when Yoda comes to life is well worth the effort,” Maley continued.

PropStore LLC is one of the world’s top auction houses specialising in original movie props and memorabilia, with sales in 2021 exceeding US $7 million.

PropStore sponsored materials for Maley’s Yoda rebuild which was reverse-engineered from relics at Maley’s Yoda Guy Movie Exhibit on Front Street, St. Maarten. Maley was one of the key creature builders for the classic Star Wars trilogy and the puppet is the world’s only perfect likeness of the original Yoda rebuilt by a member of the original 1979 Yoda team.

