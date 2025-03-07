New initiative to restore habitats of brown pelicans and least terns | THE DAILY HERALD

Brown pelican (left) and least tern with chick (right).

PHILIPSBURG–A new conservation project will help restore and protect St. Maarten’s brown pelicans and least terns by monitoring their populations and improving their habitats.

Led by Environmental Protection in the Caribbean (EPIC) Foundation, the initiative includes habitat-restoration efforts and species-protection measures.

Least terns, a small seabird species, struggle to find safe nesting sites on the island due to predation by introduced animals and flooding during storms. Some have attempted to nest near the airport runway, but their nests must be removed to prevent air traffic hazards.

To provide a safer nesting site, a floating platform will be installed in Simpson Bay Lagoon, along with mangrove restoration to improve overall lagoon health.

Brown pelicans, St. Maarten’s national bird, nest at Fort Amsterdam, where invasive plants dominate the landscape. The project aims to enhance biodiversity by removing invasive species and planting native trees and bushes to support the colony.

Both nesting sites will be closely monitored to assess the impact of these efforts, and restoration activities will be maintained regularly. Education is also a key component, with free presentations available for schools, civic groups, businesses and the public.

The project is led by coordinator Colby Poerio, a United States conservation biologist with global experience in habitat restoration, and assistant Max Ratusinski, a German marine biologist passionate about tropical ecosystem conservation.

The 18-month initiative is funded by the European Union’s BESTLIFE2030 programme, supporting biodiversity conservation in overseas countries and territories. Key partners include Princess Juliana International Airport, Nature Foundation St. Maarten and the Ministry of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment and Infrastructure VROMI.

For more information or to request a presentation, contact project coordinator Colby Poerio

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/new-initiative-to-restore-habitats-of-brown-pelicans-and-least-terns