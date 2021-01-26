New lights installed at Tennis Academy | THE DAILY HERALD

Anguilla Tennis Academy.

ANGUILLA–LED lights have been installed on the three southern tennis courts at the Anguilla Tennis Academy (ATA). The lights were damaged by Hurricane Irma in 2017, and the installation follows months of fundraising to restore them. The lights will be invaluable in extending the hours of the ATA’s After School Programme.

After several months of fundraising, planning, and logistics carried out by Team ATA led by the ATA Founder and President, Mitchelle Lake, the ATA’s tennis courts are lit up with LED lights. Lake is extending a hearty thank you to the ATA’s international donors who gave generously towards the tennis court lighting capital campaign.

In addition, Lake extended thanks to the ATA coaching staff, and vendors – namely, Agile Courts, ABC Supplies, Anguilla Progressive Association of New York, Superior Industrial Equipment, The Fleming Lake Group, Parallel Lines, AM Electrical Services, Kinaya Welding and Dr. Bonnie Richardson Lake from the Ministry of Sports who worked together to bring the project to fruition.

