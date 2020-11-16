New measures after 125 cases in 3 days | THE DAILY HERALD

Curaçao’s Sunday stats

WILLEMSTAD–The government of Curaçao took new measures after there were 125 more coronavirus infections in three days. The midnight curfew was made three hours earlier.

Wearing a face mask is now mandatory for adults 18 years and older in super- and minimarkets, shops, bakeries, pharmacies, hospitals and clinics, bookstores, hardware stores, public transport, barbershops/hair salons and funeral homes.

On Sunday, the number of active cases rose to over the 400 mark with 33 new ones after 246 people were tested. Two of these cases were imported, 16 are linked to known ones and the other 15 were being investigated by the epidemiology team through contact-tracing efforts.

Five persons recovered, bringing the total number of active cases to 410. There are eight patients with COVID-19 symptoms at the hospital, of whom three are in intensive care.

In addition, many employees of Curaçao Medical Center (CMC) are infected. This has consequences for regular healthcare.

Prime Minister Eugene Rhuggenaath said in a press conference, “Those are two important indicators that government is using to possibly take new measures.” According to him, the number of infections has gotten out of hand.



That is why from Monday the curfew was changed to 9:00pm-4:30am. All shops and restaurants must close at 8:00pm.

The Ministry of Social Development, Labour and Well-being SOAW will pay more attention to “workplace safety” at businesses. Not only in contact with customers but also between colleagues more attention should be paid to keeping a social distance and wearing face masks.

Public transport can only operate until 9:00pm and groups of more than four persons are not allowed, not even on the beach.

Face masks are not required during classes at school, including for teachers while teaching. They will be compulsory during practical lessons. Parents who visit the school (for example for consultation with teachers) must wear a face mask.

Rhuggenaath appealed to everyone to stay at home as much as possible. “If there is no reason to go outside, stay at home!”

Employers were asked to let employees work from home if possible. Everyone is also called upon to protect the elderly. “Do everything you can to make sure they don’t get infected,” he added.

Curaçao will remain open to tourists for the time being. Passengers from low-risk areas must submit a negative polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test and those from high-risk countries will be quarantined for 14 days.

The prime minister said scaling up the measures was inevitable. The number of infections has increased enormously since last week.

Saturday saw 46 more infections on the island, after 479 people were tested. Of these cases 25 are linked to known ones, while the other 21 were being investigated by the epidemiology team through contact-tracing efforts. Ten persons also recovered.

On Friday, there were 46 new infections as well, after 319 people had been tested. Ten of these cases are linked to known ones, and the other 36 were being investigated, while 14 persons recovered.

Meanwhile, Building Depot announced that eight employees were infected with the virus. Early last week, several staff members called in sick, so a group of personnel volunteered to be tested for coronavirus, and eight were found positive.

Most of these had already been at home and the others were immediately sent home when their results came in. All remaining workers since had themselves tested and those who turn out positive will be sent home immediately, according to the company.

Management of Building Depot says it will do everything it can to continue to safeguard the health of employees and customers. The latter are asked to disinfect their hands upon arrival and always use a shopping cart. Face masks are mandatory, as is keeping a safe distance from others.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/new-measures-after-125-cases-in-3-days-2