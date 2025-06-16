New mental health facility will be located in St. John’s | THE DAILY HERALD

VSA Minister Richinel Brug (sixth left) with the delegation at the site.

~ Brug and delegation visit site ~

ST. JOHN’S–The new mental health facility for St Marten will be located in St John’s at a property already owned by Mental Health Foundation (MHF).

Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor VSA Richinel Brug was joined by a delegation of stakeholders in St. John’s for an official site visit on June 14.

Brug said in a press release that the visit formed a “major component” of the mental health project being implemented by National Recovery Program Bureau (NRPB) on behalf of the government of St. Maarten. The main objective of this project is to improve the capacity of mental health service delivery in St. Maarten.

The delegation included representatives of NRPB, the VSA Ministry, MHF, engineering firm Independent Consulting Engineers (ICE), engineering consultancy ILACO, the World Bank and international design firm Politecnica.

The visit was part of three days of introductions and technical sessions focused on planning and early design work for the new facility.

Brug expressed the ministry’s ongoing support for improving access to mental health services on the island. “This mental health project is one of my top priorities as Minister. As Ministry, we are committed to do everything on our side to ensure there are no further delays to this project.

“I am pleased with the outcome of last week’s [first week of June – Ed.] mission: stronger ties were forged with NRPB, World Bank and all other stakeholders who are part of ensuring this project is a success,” Brug said.

Ravin Patandin, director of ILACO, an engineering firm that will work closely with Politecnica, outlined the importance of having local knowledge involved from the start.

“We’ve worked in St. Maarten before and understand the local conditions. Our goal is to support the design process in a way that makes implementation faster and more responsive to the island’s infrastructure. When we design, we think about durability and low maintenance. That’s especially important for places like St. Maarten, where there’s often modest budgets for maintenance. I am working to ensure the facility will be something that can stand strong for the next 30 or 40 years,” said Patandin.

Politecnica, an Italian design firm experienced in healthcare and infrastructure, selected through a competitive bidding process, will lead the detailed design of St. Maarten’s new mental health facility along with local and community input. The firm has experience with working on global projects including in Guyana and Belize in the Caribbean.

Architect Claudia Romero from Politecnica described the design process as collaborative and focused on local needs.

“It’s encouraging to see the ministry and local partners involved so early, including during site visits. That kind of engagement is not common. Mental health is a shared challenge, and these collaborations will ensure we can design a truly suitable space. With over 30 years in healthcare design and a partnership with ILACO, we are bringing both international and regional experience to support the success of this facility. We’re fully committed to delivering a facility that will support both mental and physical health. We believe this project will benefit the whole

community,” according to a press release.

MHF Board secretary Erika van der Horst said the new building will help improve both care and working conditions: “We’re excited that the project is moving ahead with the design phase and soon with construction.

“It’s encouraging to see strong cooperation between the government and stakeholders, working together to strengthen mental health care. We hope that having a modern, welcoming facility will help reduce stigma and make it easier for people to seek support. For staff, it will be a major relief to work in a proper space, which also means better safety for both staff and patients. The new facility will significantly improve the quality of care we provide and support the direction we’re heading in.”

Groundbreaking for the new Mental Health Facility is scheduled for 2026, with completion expected in 2027. The Mental Health Project is implemented by NRPB on behalf of the government of St Maarten. It is funded by the St. Maarten Trust Fund which is financed by the government of the Netherlands and managed by the World Bank.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/new-mental-health-facility-will-be-located-in-st-john-s