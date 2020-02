Antoni Gario of the band “LeGroove” won Aruba’s 2020 Caiso and Soca Monarch competition with the humoristic song “Cucu Soup” last Saturday at Carnival Village in San Nicolas. Tony “T Money” Mingo was second with “Flagfest” and Richard “Tattoo” Quandt of Zeta Band third with “Carnival is we”.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/new-monarch