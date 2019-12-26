New parents welcome Christmas Day baby | THE DAILY HERALD

New parents holding their baby boy.

CAY HILL–Every baby’s birth is a special time, but it is especially true for those who arrive on Christmas Day.

Areya Rogers welcomed her little seven-pound bundle of joy, Reynald Romney at St. Maarten Medical Center. The baby boy was delivered by Dr. Alfredo Callo at 2:04pm on December 25.

Both parents told The Daily Herald they were delighted by Reynald’s arrival.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/93553-new-parents-welcome-christmas-day-baby