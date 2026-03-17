New patrol cutters for Caribbean coastguard | THE DAILY HERALD

Three on order

THE HAGUE–The Ministry of Defence in the Netherlands has signed a contract with Damen Workboats for the construction of three new medium-sized patrol ships for the Dutch Caribbean Coast Guard.

The agreement was finalised last Thursday following a public tender process. The new cutters will replace the current vessels operating in the region, which have been in service for more than 25 years. They are expected to become operational in early 2029.

The ministry is acquiring these cutters on behalf of the coastguard responsible for maritime surveillance, law enforcement as well as search and rescue operations in the Caribbean part of the Kingdom. It carries out tasks such as border control, maritime patrols, police duties and rescue missions at sea.

The current Jaguar, Panter and Poema entered service in the late 1990s. These vessels, built as Damen Stan Patrol 4100 ships, have performed reliably for many years. However, due to their age, maintenance requirements and costs have increased.

They will now be replaced by a new generation of cutters in the Damen Stan Patrol 5009 class, These will measure about 50 metres in length, making them larger than their predecessors. The increased size will improve performance in the sometimes rough sea conditions of the Caribbean.

The vessels will also be equipped with modern sensors, including advanced radar systems and infrared cameras. These technologies allow crews to monitor maritime activity more effectively, even at night or in poor visibility.

In addition to the cutters, Damen will supply four fast interceptor boats of which each cutter will carry one on board. These high-speed vessels are designed to pursue and intercept so-called “go-fast” boats, which are often used in drug trafficking operations in the Caribbean.

An additional interceptor boat will be delivered for training purposes and maintenance rotation. The new versions will be larger than the current models, allowing them to maintain higher speeds even in rough sea conditions.

With the introduction of the new cutters and interceptor boats, the coastguard will receive modern equipment better suited to its current missions. The new vessels are expected to strengthen maritime security and law enforcement throughout the Caribbean region of the Kingdom of the Netherlands.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/new-patrol-cutters-for-caribbean-coastguard