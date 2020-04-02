New pavillion at SMMC | THE DAILY HERALD

The pavillion located at the Raoul Illidge Sports Complex.

CAY HILL–The St. Maarten Medical Center has increased its capacity with the setup of a pavillion at the Raoul Illidge Sports Complex.

This pavillion will be used by the hospital as additional space for isolation units of COVID-19 confirmed and suspected patients in need of medium and temporary care.

The pavillion is estimated to accommodate about 10 to 20 persons. The setup of the pavillion is expected to be completed by the end of this week.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/new-pavillion-at-smmc