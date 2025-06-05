New police station to improve security inaugurated in Grand Case on Tuesday | THE DAILY HERALD

Sous-Préfète Marie-Hildegard Chaveau talks at the inauguration of the police station in Grand Case on Tuesday. (Collectivité photos)

GRAND CASE–The long-promised opening of a police station in Grand Case to boost security came to fruition Tuesday with inauguration of the premises in the presence of Collectivité President Louis Mussington and Sous-Préfète Marie Hildegard Chauveau, Third Vice President Dominique Louisy and Territorial Councillors Valerie Fonrose and Steven Cocks.

Some nine police officers have been assigned to the station under Brigadier Chef Jean Baly. The opening hours of the station are from 2:00pm to 9:00pm.

Pedestrian patrols are planned in the village while motorised patrols will provide surveillance between Cul-de-Sac, Mont Vernon, Grand Case, and Morne Valois. The territorial police will also control traffic at the exit of the village at times of rush-hour traffic.

Police Chief Raymond Lake fully endorsed having an extra police presence in this tourist district, adding that the station will have a privileged link with the population of Grand Case.

“This is an important step in our joint commitment with the State and the people, to strengthen security and public tranquillity in our territory,” said Mussington in his remarks. “The creation of this police station meets a real and expressed need for a long time by the residents of Grand Case. We know that safety is a fundamental pillar of collective well-being. It is also a key element in supporting the economic activity, especially tourism, that makes our island live.

“Thanks to this new police station, field interventions will be faster and will promote a constant dialogue between the police, youth and all citizens, which is essential for harmonious coexistence and the prevention of criminal acts. For our residents, this post is a sign of protection and serenity. For our visitors, it is a strong sign that Saint-Martin is a safe destination where you can fully enjoy your vacation without worry.”

He praised the commitment of Territorial Police officers who engage with courage and professionalism every day to ensure the safety of all, alongside the national Gendarmerie and Police, in charge of the security of the territory.

Following the speeches the President and Sous-Préfète cut the ribbon.

Thanks were extended to the Tackling family, owner of the building, institutional partners and technical services of the Delegation of Ecological Transition that contributed to the realisation of the project.

In two months, a police premises will be opened in Quartier d’Orléans in a similar operation.

